Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) average volume reaches $1.65M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

September 29, 2022, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) trading session started at the price of $51.46, that was -5.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.46 and dropped to $49.21 before settling in for the closing price of $52.84. A 52-week range for DQ has been $32.20 – $81.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 53.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2399 employees.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.00%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.81) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.82, a number that is poised to hit 6.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Looking closely at Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.49.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 33.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.15. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.20. Second resistance stands at $52.46. The third major resistance level sits at $53.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.70.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are 74,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,679 M while income totals 748,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,244 M while its last quarter net income were 627,820 K.