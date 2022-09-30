Dollar General Corporation (DG) average volume reaches $1.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $240.68, plunging -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $241.60 and dropped to $238.33 before settling in for the closing price of $241.01. Within the past 52 weeks, DG’s price has moved between $183.25 and $262.20.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.20%. With a float of $224.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.30 million.

The firm has a total of 163000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 23,492,481. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 97,259 shares at a rate of $241.55, taking the stock ownership to the 85,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,239 for $239.01, making the entire transaction worth $6,032,500. This insider now owns 85,369 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.31) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.42% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dollar General Corporation, DG], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $246.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $241.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $243.07. The third major resistance level sits at $244.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $236.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $234.73.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.70 billion based on 225,572K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,220 M and income totals 2,399 M. The company made 9,426 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 678,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.