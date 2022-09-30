Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is -9.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $6.10, down -3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.94 before settling in for the closing price of $6.25. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $4.69-$11.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $155.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 40.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 49,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.96, taking the stock ownership to the 264,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $9.33, making the entire transaction worth $139,953. This insider now owns 269,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.16 in the near term. At $6.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. The third support level lies at $5.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 951.77 million has total of 156,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,180 K in contrast with the sum of 1,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,470 K and last quarter income was -18,050 K.