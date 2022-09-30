EPR Properties (EPR) 20 Days SMA touches -14.82%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) stock priced at $36.60, down -5.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.83 and dropped to $34.58 before settling in for the closing price of $37.43. EPR’s price has ranged from $35.70 to $56.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 148.60%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +48.64, and the pretax margin is +19.23.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,543 for $55.02, making the entire transaction worth $249,956. This insider now owns 98,700 shares in total.

EPR Properties (EPR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.92 while generating a return on equity of 3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EPR Properties’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Looking closely at EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.65. However, in the short run, EPR Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.49. Second resistance stands at $37.79. The third major resistance level sits at $38.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.99.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.69 billion, the company has a total of 75,015K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 531,680 K while annual income is 98,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 160,450 K while its latest quarter income was 40,910 K.