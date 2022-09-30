EURN (Euronav NV) dropped -6.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 29, 2022, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) opened at $16.05, lower -6.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.21 and dropped to $14.815 before settling in for the closing price of $16.48. Price fluctuations for EURN have ranged from $7.91 to $19.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -160.90% at the time writing. With a float of $122.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 26.52%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.12. Second resistance stands at $16.86. The third major resistance level sits at $17.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.33.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are currently 201,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 445,090 K according to its annual income of -338,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 148,690 K and its income totaled -4,900 K.