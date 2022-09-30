eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) average volume reaches $1.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 29, 2022, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) opened at $11.62, lower -6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.70 and dropped to $11.025 before settling in for the closing price of $11.80. Price fluctuations for EXPI have ranged from $10.46 to $55.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 134.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.70% at the time writing. With a float of $73.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1669 employees.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 51.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 927,870. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company sold 83,659 shares at a rate of $11.09, taking the stock ownership to the 42,034,338 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 42,008 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $483,962. This insider now owns 42,034,338 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Looking closely at eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.25. However, in the short run, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.51. Second resistance stands at $11.94. The third major resistance level sits at $12.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.15.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

There are currently 151,799K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,771 M according to its annual income of 81,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,415 M and its income totaled 9,360 K.