First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.55% last month.

September 29, 2022, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) trading session started at the price of $7.12, that was -0.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2751 and dropped to $6.9533 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. A 52-week range for AG has been $6.31 – $14.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -400.00%. With a float of $236.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.76 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 12.48%, while institutional ownership is 35.54%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.55 million. That was better than the volume of 6.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.37. Second resistance stands at $7.48. The third major resistance level sits at $7.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. The third support level lies at $6.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are 262,765K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.91 billion. As of now, sales total 584,120 K while income totals -4,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 159,440 K while its last quarter net income were -84,050 K.