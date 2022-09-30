Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) with a beta value of 0.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $20.95, down -2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.17 and dropped to $20.40 before settling in for the closing price of $21.33. Over the past 52 weeks, FTDR has traded in a range of $20.10-$44.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 9.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.30%. With a float of $81.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2081 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.75, operating margin of +14.98, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $122,650. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.17 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.15 in the near term. At $21.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.61.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.73 billion has total of 81,490K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,602 M in contrast with the sum of 128,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 487,000 K and last quarter income was 33,000 K.