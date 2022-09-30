Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 300,440 K

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $11.41, down -7.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.53 and dropped to $10.58 before settling in for the closing price of $11.65. Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has traded in a range of $6.10-$13.85.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.70%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.98 million.

In an organization with 79 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.36 million. That was better than the volume of 2.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. However, in the short run, Frontline Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.38. Second resistance stands at $11.93. The third major resistance level sits at $12.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.48.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.62 billion has total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 749,380 K in contrast with the sum of -11,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 300,440 K and last quarter income was 47,100 K.