Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $8.08, up 1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.95. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $17.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.70%. With a float of $884.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $957.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.20% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 11.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.19 in the near term. At $8.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.75 billion, the company has a total of 891,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,195 M while annual income is 789,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.