Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 307,130 K

September 29, 2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) trading session started at the price of $12.33, that was -1.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.33 and dropped to $11.94 before settling in for the closing price of $12.40. A 52-week range for GBDC has been $12.08 – $16.23.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 19.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 449.70%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 449.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.40 in the near term. At $12.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.62.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

There are 170,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.12 billion. As of now, sales total 307,130 K while income totals 340,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 95,630 K while its last quarter net income were 15,410 K.