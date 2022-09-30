Investors must take note of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) performance last week, which was 14.81%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.61, soaring 30.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAI’s price has moved between $1.19 and $16.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.30%. With a float of $4.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.40, operating margin of -53.90, and the pretax margin is -84.13.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -84.87 while generating a return on equity of -201.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 11.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8420, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4685. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7433 in the near term. At $1.9367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0833.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 198.71 million based on 126,266K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,580 K and income totals -123,550 K. The company made 37,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.