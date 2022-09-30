Investors must take note of Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) performance last week, which was -12.20%.

On September 29, 2022, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) opened at $2.02, lower -12.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.03 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Price fluctuations for CLOV have ranged from $1.92 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $337.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 680 workers is very important to gauge.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 248,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 107,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.53, making the entire transaction worth $252,530. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

The latest stats from [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.98 million was inferior to 10.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.11. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.63. The third support level lies at $1.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

There are currently 477,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 872.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,472 M according to its annual income of -587,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 846,700 K and its income totaled -104,180 K.