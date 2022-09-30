Investors must take note of Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) performance last week, which was -21.02%.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $4.13, down -5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.13 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has traded in a range of $3.92-$17.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.70%. With a float of $137.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.29 million.

In an organization with 1963 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.00, operating margin of -15.66, and the pretax margin is -18.40.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc. is 43.91%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -18.40 while generating a return on equity of -108.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Gogoro Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.04. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. The third support level lies at $3.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 144,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 550 K in contrast with the sum of -12,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,723 K and last quarter income was -121,052 K.