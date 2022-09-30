Investors must take note of Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) performance last week, which was -15.12%.

On September 29, 2022, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) opened at $0.3811, lower -8.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3811 and dropped to $0.3205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for TRKA have ranged from $0.30 to $3.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.70% at the time writing. With a float of $33.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.46, operating margin of -117.24, and the pretax margin is -97.46.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -98.80 while generating a return on equity of -124.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6337, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8654. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3736 in the near term. At $0.4077, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3130, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2865. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2524.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

There are currently 64,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,190 K according to its annual income of -16,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,690 K and its income totaled -14,390 K.