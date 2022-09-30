Last month’s performance of -13.40% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is certainly impressive

On September 29, 2022, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) opened at $0.4139, higher 6.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.3281 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for WINT have ranged from $0.28 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.30% at the time writing. With a float of $21.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.20 million.

In an organization with 33 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 226,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,100. This insider now owns 72,800 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -121.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3912, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7903. However, in the short run, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3973. Second resistance stands at $0.4546. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4892. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3054, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2708. The third support level lies at $0.2135 if the price breaches the second support level.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

There are currently 30,628K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -67,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,330 K.