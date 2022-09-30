Last month’s performance of -24.81% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) stock priced at $30.40, down -5.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.78 and dropped to $28.67 before settling in for the closing price of $31.16. HASI’s price has ranged from $28.68 to $65.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.70%. With a float of $85.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 99 employees.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 99,875. In this transaction EVP and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $39.95, taking the stock ownership to the 49,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,300 for $43.75, making the entire transaction worth $100,625. This insider now owns 537,807 shares in total.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.50 in the near term. At $31.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.47. The third support level lies at $26.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.78 billion, the company has a total of 86,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,170 K while annual income is 126,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,800 K while its latest quarter income was -18,450 K.