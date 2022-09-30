Last month’s performance of -28.13% for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is certainly impressive

On September 29, 2022, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) opened at $0.41, lower -10.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4179 and dropped to $0.322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for DAVE have ranged from $0.39 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -187.40% at the time writing. With a float of $198.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 140,782. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 400,974 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 92,449,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 248,782 for $0.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,344. This insider now owns 92,850,381 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dave Inc. (DAVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5668, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1016. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4109 in the near term. At $0.4624, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5068. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2706. The third support level lies at $0.2191 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

There are currently 374,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,810 K and its income totaled -27,120 K.