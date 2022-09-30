Lear Corporation (LEA) last year’s performance of -22.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 29, 2022, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) opened at $124.91, lower -4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.105 and dropped to $120.265 before settling in for the closing price of $128.00. Price fluctuations for LEA have ranged from $118.38 to $195.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 135.90% at the time writing. With a float of $59.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.90 million.

The firm has a total of 160100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.76, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 30,432. In this transaction VP, Treasurer of this company sold 170 shares at a rate of $179.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,143 for $136.30, making the entire transaction worth $837,291. This insider now owns 35,668 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.57) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.92% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lear Corporation (LEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lear Corporation, LEA], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.92.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.35. The third major resistance level sits at $129.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.07.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,373K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,263 M according to its annual income of 373,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,071 M and its income totaled 68,500 K.