Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) to new highs

On September 29, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) opened at $0.31, lower -1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3179 and dropped to $0.3005 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for IMPP have ranged from $0.26 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -823.20% at the time writing. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 5.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 32.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0901. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3276. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3374. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3026, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2928. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2852.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

There are currently 142,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,360 K according to its annual income of -3,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,350 K and its income totaled 90 K.