Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) stock priced at $93.79, down -3.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.00 and dropped to $90.55 before settling in for the closing price of $95.27. IFF’s price has ranged from $93.78 to $155.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -65.20%. With a float of $254.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

The firm has a total of 24000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.75, operating margin of +7.65, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,250,000. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s President, Scent sold 629 for $132.59, making the entire transaction worth $83,399. This insider now owns 8,180 shares in total.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.55% during the next five years compared to -26.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., IFF], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.12.

During the past 100 days, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (IFF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $95.49. The third major resistance level sits at $96.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.57 billion, the company has a total of 254,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,656 M while annual income is 270,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,307 M while its latest quarter income was 107,000 K.