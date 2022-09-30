Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) to new highs

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.37, soaring 11.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, SSNT’s price has moved between $2.25 and $9.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -168.60%. With a float of $3.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 165 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.17, operating margin of -0.55, and the pretax margin is +0.10.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 160,223. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 372,000 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,033,623. This insider now owns 388,000 shares in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.32 while generating a return on equity of -1.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Looking closely at SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s (SSNT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. However, in the short run, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.21. Second resistance stands at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.85.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.63 million based on 5,136K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 41,700 K and income totals -130 K. The company made 10,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -90 K in sales during its previous quarter.