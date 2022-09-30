Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is expecting -6.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) stock priced at $19.37, up 0.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.88 and dropped to $18.97 before settling in for the closing price of $19.62. MGY’s price has ranged from $17.17 to $30.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 132.70%. With a float of $168.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.15 million.

The firm has a total of 192 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.04, operating margin of +55.88, and the pretax margin is +52.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 202,575,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,912,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $202,575,000. This insider now owns 10,912,450 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 60.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.59% during the next five years compared to 81.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.42. The third major resistance level sits at $20.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.76 billion, the company has a total of 217,564K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,078 M while annual income is 417,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 484,650 K while its latest quarter income was 250,580 K.