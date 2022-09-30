MoneyLion Inc. (ML) posted a -33.57% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.09, plunging -29.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.782 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $1.06 and $8.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.50%. With a float of $179.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 556 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 196,747. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 135,828 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,378,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 32,942 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $49,008. This insider now owns 18,772,285 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Looking closely at MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5901, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0836. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0085. Second resistance stands at $1.2133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6905, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5773. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3725.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 208.92 million based on 242,758K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 87,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.