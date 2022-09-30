NIKE Inc. (NKE) volume exceeds 16.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 29, 2022, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) opened at $98.11, lower -3.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.11 and dropped to $94.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $98.70. Price fluctuations for NKE have ranged from $95.00 to $179.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 671,673. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 5,922 shares at a rate of $113.42, taking the stock ownership to the 75,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s EVP: CFO sold 4,139 for $113.42, making the entire transaction worth $469,445. This insider now owns 56,539 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.44% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) saw its 5-day average volume 11.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.18.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.47 in the near term. At $99.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $101.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.21.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,568,556K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 151.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,710 M according to its annual income of 6,046 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,234 M and its income totaled 1,439 M.