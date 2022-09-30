No matter how cynical the overall market is Ambev S.A. (ABEV) performance over the last week is recorded -4.35%

September 29, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) trading session started at the price of $2.87, that was -1.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. A 52-week range for ABEV has been $2.42 – $3.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.40%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53000 workers is very important to gauge.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

The latest stats from [Ambev S.A., ABEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 38.84 million was superior to 28.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $2.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are 15,737,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.90 billion. As of now, sales total 13,500 M while income totals 2,348 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,655 M while its last quarter net income were 603,440 K.