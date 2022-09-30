No matter how cynical the overall market is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.91%

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $2.30, up 1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.255 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $5.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -50.00%. With a float of $287.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.46 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.56, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.01%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.43 million. That was better than the volume of 5.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.44. Second resistance stands at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 696.59 million, the company has a total of 291,459K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,850 K while annual income is 59,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 167,870 K while its latest quarter income was 1,680 K.