No matter how cynical the overall market is Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) performance over the last week is recorded -7.01%

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.48, plunging -5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.485 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. Within the past 52 weeks, LPRO’s price has moved between $8.22 and $36.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 205.60%. With a float of $112.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 132 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.37, operating margin of +69.69, and the pretax margin is +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 212,393. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $28.32, taking the stock ownership to the 307,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s insider sold 30,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $849,574. This insider now owns 2,611,548 shares in total.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

The latest stats from [Open Lending Corporation, LPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.79. The third major resistance level sits at $9.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.33.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.08 billion based on 126,218K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 215,660 K and income totals 146,080 K. The company made 52,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.