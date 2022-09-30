No matter how cynical the overall market is Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) performance over the last week is recorded -10.13%

On September 29, 2022, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) opened at $87.12, lower -1.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.50 and dropped to $85.61 before settling in for the closing price of $87.35. Price fluctuations for PM have ranged from $85.64 to $112.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

In an organization with 69600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.70, operating margin of +41.38, and the pretax margin is +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 3,248,338. In this transaction Pres., European Union Region of this company sold 29,941 shares at a rate of $108.49, taking the stock ownership to the 178,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for $111.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,340,400. This insider now owns 75,178 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.75% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.89 million. That was better than the volume of 5.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.80. However, in the short run, Philip Morris International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.19. Second resistance stands at $88.29. The third major resistance level sits at $89.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.41.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,550,163K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 139.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,405 M according to its annual income of 9,109 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,832 M and its income totaled 2,233 M.