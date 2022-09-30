No matter how cynical the overall market is, ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) performance over the last week is recorded -10.02%

On September 29, 2022, ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) opened at $19.11, lower -2.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.165 and dropped to $18.35 before settling in for the closing price of $19.20. Price fluctuations for PRA have ranged from $18.89 to $27.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 181.70% at the time writing. With a float of $53.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1021 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProAssurance Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.81 while generating a return on equity of 10.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.30% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProAssurance Corporation (PRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, ProAssurance Corporation’s (PRA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.11 in the near term. At $19.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.48.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) Key Stats

There are currently 53,963K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,124 M according to its annual income of 144,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 255,830 K and its income totaled -1,660 K.