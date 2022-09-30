No matter how cynical the overall market is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded -6.22%

September 29, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) trading session started at the price of $0.56, that was -5.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5619 and dropped to $0.5221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $0.52 – $20.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.60%. With a float of $44.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.17 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1816, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7258. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5562. Second resistance stands at $0.5790. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5960. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5164, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4994. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4766.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 44,796K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.35 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -92,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -23,140 K.