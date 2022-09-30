No matter how cynical the overall market is Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.98%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $11.34, up 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.89 and dropped to $11.16 before settling in for the closing price of $11.55. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has traded in a range of $11.14-$26.33.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 22.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.90%. With a float of $114.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +10.46.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 79,291. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $15.86, taking the stock ownership to the 329,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 3,000 for $16.04, making the entire transaction worth $48,120. This insider now owns 189,312 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.68% during the next five years compared to 28.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.10 in the near term. At $12.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.64.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.85 billion has total of 154,433K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,572 M in contrast with the sum of 286,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 945,000 K and last quarter income was 375,000 K.