No matter how cynical the overall market is, Urban Edge Properties (UE) performance over the last week is recorded -7.61%

September 29, 2022, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) trading session started at the price of $13.50, that was -4.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.515 and dropped to $12.955 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. A 52-week range for UE has been $13.19 – $19.96.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.50%. With a float of $113.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.36 million.

The firm has a total of 116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Urban Edge Properties (UE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.75. The third major resistance level sits at $13.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are 117,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.57 billion. As of now, sales total 425,080 K while income totals 102,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,850 K while its last quarter net income were 11,630 K.