Now that Borr Drilling Limited’s volume has hit 1.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 29, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) opened at $3.40, lower -6.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.435 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Price fluctuations for BORR have ranged from $1.45 to $6.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.12%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.44 in the near term. At $3.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are currently 152,495K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 766.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 245,300 K according to its annual income of -193,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,300 K and its income totaled -165,300 K.