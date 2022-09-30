Now that Tuesday Morning Corporation’s volume has hit 3.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $0.1421, down -6.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.147 and dropped to $0.1266 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has traded in a range of $0.13-$3.09.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.30%. With a float of $79.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1607 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

The latest stats from [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.21 million was superior to 1.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2605, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9371. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1440. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1557. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1236, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1149. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1032.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.19 million has total of 85,767K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 749,810 K in contrast with the sum of -59,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,930 K and last quarter income was -28,140 K.