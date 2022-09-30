Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,712 M

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $85.95, down -3.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.85 and dropped to $82.96 before settling in for the closing price of $87.05. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has traded in a range of $64.34-$117.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 585.00%. With a float of $538.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 59.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.71.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.66. However, in the short run, Nutrien Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.97. Second resistance stands at $88.35. The third major resistance level sits at $89.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.19.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.58 billion has total of 539,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,712 M in contrast with the sum of 3,153 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,506 M and last quarter income was 3,593 M.