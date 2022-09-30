Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) posted a 3.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock priced at $3.31, down -7.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. OPEN’s price has ranged from $2.85 to $25.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 88.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -138.80%. With a float of $526.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 468,988. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 115,378 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 4,130,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s President sold 183,782 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $967,612. This insider now owns 3,518,046 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 21.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 17.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.75.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.88 billion, the company has a total of 628,891K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,021 M while annual income is -662,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,198 M while its latest quarter income was -54,000 K.