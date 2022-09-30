PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is -82.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2596, plunging -26.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2596 and dropped to $0.1701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, PHAS’s price has moved between $0.24 and $4.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.00%. With a float of $46.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.45, operating margin of -991.25, and the pretax margin is -1195.37.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 8,886. In this transaction SVP of Human Resources of this company sold 11,248 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 5,766 for $2.37, making the entire transaction worth $13,665. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.66) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1210.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Trading Performance Indicators

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)

The latest stats from [PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., PHAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.19 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PHAS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 431.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 221.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0646, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2870. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2430. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2961. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3325. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1535, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1171. The third support level lies at $0.0640 if the price breaches the second support level.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.13 million based on 49,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,830 K and income totals -131,070 K. The company made 210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.