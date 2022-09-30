PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) posted a -6.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) stock priced at $3.91, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.675 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. PLBY’s price has ranged from $3.85 to $43.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.60%. With a float of $43.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 781 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -21.89, and the pretax margin is -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 3,781. In this transaction CAO & Treasurer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $6.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CAO & Treasurer sold 626 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,788. This insider now owns 60,352 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PLBY Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 1.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.98 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.41.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 180.45 million, the company has a total of 45,584K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 246,590 K while annual income is -77,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 65,410 K while its latest quarter income was -8,320 K.