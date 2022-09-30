Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $82.67, plunging -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.96 and dropped to $81.42 before settling in for the closing price of $83.30. Within the past 52 weeks, RTX’s price has moved between $79.00 and $106.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 212.80%. With a float of $1.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.48 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +7.66.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 19,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $99.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP,Chf Transformation Officer sold 7,443 for $101.45, making the entire transaction worth $755,095. This insider now owns 73,761 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -15.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Looking closely at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.21. However, in the short run, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.06. Second resistance stands at $83.78. The third major resistance level sits at $84.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.98.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 123.68 billion based on 1,471,760K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 64,388 M and income totals 3,864 M. The company made 16,314 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,304 M in sales during its previous quarter.