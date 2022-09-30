Recent developments with BlackBerry Limited (BB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.44 cents.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.95, plunging -3.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.99 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $4.70 and $12.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,040. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 7,805 shares at a rate of $5.13, taking the stock ownership to the 242,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 7,025 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $36,038. This insider now owns 79,642 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

As on 8/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.84 million was superior to 7.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.13. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. The third support level lies at $4.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.87 billion based on 577,416K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 168,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -181,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.