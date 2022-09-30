Recent developments with Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

September 29, 2022, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) trading session started at the price of $26.07, that was -4.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.19 and dropped to $24.81 before settling in for the closing price of $26.46. A 52-week range for ENR has been $25.17 – $41.62.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 347.30%. With a float of $66.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.30 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.95, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +5.10.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energizer Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 91,468. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $30.49, taking the stock ownership to the 150,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $32.14, making the entire transaction worth $160,714. This insider now owns 24,065 shares in total.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.33 while generating a return on equity of 48.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was better than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s (ENR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.82. However, in the short run, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.97. Second resistance stands at $26.77. The third major resistance level sits at $27.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. The third support level lies at $23.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) Key Stats

There are 71,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.82 billion. As of now, sales total 3,022 M while income totals 160,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 728,000 K while its last quarter net income were 52,400 K.