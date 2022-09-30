Recent developments with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) stock priced at $9.18, up 3.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.27 and dropped to $8.925 before settling in for the closing price of $8.91. SBSW’s price has ranged from $8.00 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 40.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.00%. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

In an organization with 84981 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.06 million. That was better than the volume of 4.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 23.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.87. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.36. Second resistance stands at $9.49. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. The third support level lies at $8.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.97 billion, the company has a total of 707,560K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,658 M while annual income is 2,238 M.