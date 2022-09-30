Recent developments with Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.65 cents.

On September 29, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $4.00, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $2.95 to $9.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 48.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.20% at the time writing. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5966 employees.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) saw its 5-day average volume 8.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 26.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. The third support level lies at $3.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,695,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,843 M according to its annual income of 469,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,031 M and its income totaled 128,000 K.