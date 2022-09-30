RRC (Range Resources Corporation) dropped -1.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.50, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.835 and dropped to $23.855 before settling in for the closing price of $24.84. Within the past 52 weeks, RRC’s price has moved between $16.71 and $37.44.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 154.60%. With a float of $254.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.89 million.

The firm has a total of 527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.99% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Range Resources Corporation, RRC], we can find that recorded value of 6.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.40. The third major resistance level sits at $25.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.02.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.09 billion based on 262,886K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,930 M and income totals 411,780 K. The company made 1,225 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 452,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.