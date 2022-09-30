SE (Sea Limited) dropped -3.80 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 29, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) trading session started at the price of $54.31, that was -3.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.20 and dropped to $53.01 before settling in for the closing price of $55.75. A 52-week range for SE has been $52.38 – $372.70.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 95.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.30%. With a float of $253.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $555.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 67300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of -18.79, and the pretax margin is -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sea Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 14.27%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%.

Sea Limited (SE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.26) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sea Limited (SE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.95 million, its volume of 6.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.88 in the near term. At $56.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.50.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

There are 557,738K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.95 billion. As of now, sales total 9,955 M while income totals -2,047 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,943 M while its last quarter net income were -933,110 K.