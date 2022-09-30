Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On September 29, 2022, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) opened at $1.70, lower -10.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.515 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Price fluctuations for LITM have ranged from $1.60 to $18.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -203.20% at the time writing. With a float of $7.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 56.99%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5054, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4706. However, in the short run, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6750. Second resistance stands at $1.7900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2850.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

There are currently 13,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,200 K.