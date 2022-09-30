The Boeing Company (BA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 16,681 M

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) stock priced at $131.20, down -6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.61 and dropped to $123.80 before settling in for the closing price of $133.44. BA’s price has ranged from $113.02 to $233.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -7.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $593.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.40 million.

In an organization with 142000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,044,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $208.91, taking the stock ownership to the 7,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director bought 480 for $208.39, making the entire transaction worth $100,027. This insider now owns 1,632 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.17% during the next five years compared to -23.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Boeing Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.07.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.35. However, in the short run, The Boeing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.03. Second resistance stands at $134.72. The third major resistance level sits at $137.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.41.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.65 billion, the company has a total of 593,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,286 M while annual income is -4,202 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,681 M while its latest quarter income was 193,000 K.