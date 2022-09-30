Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) average volume reaches $297.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $3.85, down -1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.49 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Over the past 52 weeks, TTSH has traded in a range of $2.70-$8.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 456.00%. With a float of $35.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1247 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.20, operating margin of +5.78, and the pretax margin is +5.38.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 48.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 19,937. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,375 shares at a rate of $4.56, taking the stock ownership to the 205,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s Director bought 266 for $7.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,030. This insider now owns 3,384 shares in total.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.99 while generating a return on equity of 11.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s (TTSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s (TTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.97 in the near term. At $4.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.38 million has total of 52,257K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 370,700 K in contrast with the sum of 14,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 107,600 K and last quarter income was 6,910 K.