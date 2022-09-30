Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 85,820 K

On September 29, 2022, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) opened at $4.01, lower -8.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.01 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Price fluctuations for DCFC have ranged from $3.55 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $101.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

In an organization with 446 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 25.26%, while institutional ownership is 34.50%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78 and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.86. Second resistance stands at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.94.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are currently 135,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 555.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,820 K according to its annual income of -127,560 K.